PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.68. PBF Energy shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 14,780 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
