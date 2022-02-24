PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $18.01

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $18.68. PBF Energy shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 14,780 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

