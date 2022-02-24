Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.90.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

