Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of PRTY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 434,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,611,531.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

