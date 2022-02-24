Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,045. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

