Park National Corp OH Sells 757 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

CINF opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

