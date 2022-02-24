Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,679,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

