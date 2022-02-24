Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

