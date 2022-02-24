Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after purchasing an additional 535,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after buying an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 953,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

PGRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

