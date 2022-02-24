Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.54, but opened at $85.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $105.16, with a volume of 3,383 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

