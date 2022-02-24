Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $995.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.