Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PLMR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 4,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,486. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.06.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Palomar (Get Rating)
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palomar (PLMR)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.