Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,795 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Natixis increased its stake in Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 4,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,486. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

