Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $475.51, but opened at $512.76. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $499.76, with a volume of 45,465 shares traded.

The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.63.

About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

