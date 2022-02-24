Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

PTVE stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.