Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Announces Earnings Results

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,965. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

