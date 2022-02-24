PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $101.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.54.
A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
