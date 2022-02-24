Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,894 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

