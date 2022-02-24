Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,894 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.95.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
