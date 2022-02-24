Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

ORCC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 3,843,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,433. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.