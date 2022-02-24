Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. 28,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,282,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 297,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,520 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ouster by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,779,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ouster by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ouster by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 927,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ouster by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,985 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

