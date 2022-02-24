ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ORIX were worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ORIX by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ORIX by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IX opened at $100.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

