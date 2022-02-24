Orion Protocol Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $130.87 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00008588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00110308 BTC.

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,205,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

