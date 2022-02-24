Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.79

Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $171,893,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,722,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $15,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

