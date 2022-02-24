Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Down 0.4%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.02 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.18 ($0.08). Approximately 329,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 887,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.21.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.