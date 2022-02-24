Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.63

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 206476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.09 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -825.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.