Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OOMA stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.70 million, a P/E ratio of -164.98 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

