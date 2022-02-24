Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.