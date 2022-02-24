Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.97

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $118.97 and last traded at $120.50, with a volume of 636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,437,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

