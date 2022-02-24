Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.88). 275,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 523,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.88).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.10) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.