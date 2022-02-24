Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $320.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86. Okta has a 1-year low of $159.48 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

