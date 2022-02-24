Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.65.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.74. 26,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its 200-day moving average is $228.86. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.48 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

