OKCash (OK) Market Cap Reaches $608,173.34

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $608,173.34 and approximately $263.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.85 or 0.99785595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00306840 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,407,348 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

