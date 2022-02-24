Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00013798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and $976,938.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,002.03 or 1.00075066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00335431 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

