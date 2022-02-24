ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0851 on Major Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $7,535.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0851 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.85 or 0.06828015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,008.31 or 0.99789046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00048933 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

