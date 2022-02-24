Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocuphire Pharma.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,943. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

