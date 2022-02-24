Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of OCGN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,599,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.