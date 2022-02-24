Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $4.08. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 404,350 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

