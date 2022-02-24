OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$2.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.32. 1,908,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

