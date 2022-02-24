Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.00 and last traded at C$10.26, with a volume of 293738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$887.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

