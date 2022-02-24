O3Swap Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

