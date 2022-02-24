NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 251.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.43.

NVDA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 779,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406,070. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $560.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.