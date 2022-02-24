Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,054,172 shares.The stock last traded at $76.53 and had previously closed at $75.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,114,000 after buying an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.