NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 8.9% Following Weak Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) shares fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $66.46. 4,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 807,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

