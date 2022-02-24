Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $265.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Novavax traded as low as $65.45 and last traded at $72.07, with a volume of 19222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.43.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,961 shares of company stock worth $7,947,592. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.