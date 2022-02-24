Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,311 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

