NOV (NYSE:NOV) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,165,785,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.