NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

