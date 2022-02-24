Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.57

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $28.86. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 31,922 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,713 shares of company stock worth $111,309. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

