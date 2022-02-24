Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

