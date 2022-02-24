Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 86.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.