Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.93. 12,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.