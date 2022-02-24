Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 0.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of SPB traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.35. 9,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

